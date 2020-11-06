 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:30 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

American Leadership-Queen Creek 58, Chandler Seton 21

Anthem Prep 42, Tempe Prep 32

Bagdad 46, Salome 8

Basha 56, Mesa 24

Benson 56, Tombstone 7

Boulder Creek 49, Shadow Ridge 12

Buckeye 46, Phoenix Moon Valley 6

Cactus 20, Northwest Christian 19

Canyon View 21, Glendale Independence 16

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 33, Agua Fria 0

Chandler Hamilton 46, Gilbert Highland 26

Chandler Valley Christian 51, Payson 28

Desert Edge 26, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 23

Desert Heights Prep 76, Mohave Accelerated 38

Duncan 60, Elfrida Valley 26

Eagar Round Valley 61, Scottsdale Coronado 0

Eloy Santa Cruz 43, Arizona College Preparatory 37

Eloy Santa Cruz 43, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 37

Flagstaff 35, Lee Williams High School 17

Flagstaff Coconino 35, Cottonwood Mingus 21

Gila Ridge 33, Yuma 0

Gilbert 37, Combs 14

Gilbert Christian 45, Eastmark 40

Gilbert Mesquite 44, Tempe Marcos de Niza 21

Glendale 45, Phoenix St. Mary’s 27

Glendale Apollo 14, Goodyear Millenium 5

Glendale Deer Valley 56, Chino Valley 18

Glendale O’Connor 29, Valley Vista 12

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 48, Lake Havasu 28

Heber Mogollon 48, Joseph City 0

Higley 20, Laveen Chavez 17

Imagine Prep at Surprise 44, Harvest Prep 0

Kingman 50, Phoenix Cortez 0

Kingman Academy of Learning 54, St John Paul II 6

Lakeside Blue Ridge 28, Show Low 14

Liberty 36, Phoenix Pinnacle 25

Maricopa 18, Marana 6

Mesa Mountain View 27, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 20

Mesa Westwood 36, Mesa Skyline 20

Miami 32, San Tan Charter 26

Morenci 27, Willcox 21

Parker 62, Glendale Prep 12

Peoria 28, Poston Butte 22

Peoria Centennial 35, Phoenix Brophy 3

Phoenix Arcadia 62, Tempe 27

Phoenix Christian 28, Wickenburg 20

Phoenix Goldwater 34, Raymond S. Kellis 14

Phoenix Greenway 42, Bullhead City Mohave 0

Phoenix Sunnyslope 21, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 10

Phoenix Thunderbird 42, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 0

Phoenix Washington 35, Phoenix North Canyon 24

Pima 41, Bisbee 0

Prescott 32, Bradshaw Mountain 10

Pusch Ridge Christian 70, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 8

Queen Creek 36, Mesa Red Mountain 29

Safford 42, Florence 27

Scottsdale Chaparral 53, Casteel High School 36

Scottsdale Prep 47, Glendale North Pointe 0

Sequoia Pathway 48, Heritage Academy – Laveen 6

Snowflake 45, Phoenix Bourgade 17

St. Johns 49, Arete-Mesa Prep 6

Tanque Verde 42, Tucson Rincon 3

Tempe McClintock 42, Paradise Valley 10

Thatcher 39, San Tan Foothills 13

Tonopah Valley 30, Trivium Prep 22

Tucson Salpointe 38, Glendale Mountain Ridge 21

Tucson Sunnyside 49, Tucson Flowing Wells 17

Veritas Prep 38, Wellton Antelope 0

Verrado 60, Glendale Arizona IHS 46

Walden Grove 29, Tucson Sahuaro 28

Williams 68, El Capitan 14

Williams Field 21, Mesa Desert Ridge 10

Willow Canyon 52, Vista Grande 12

Yuma Catholic 43, Mohave Valley River Valley 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ben Franklin vs. Casa Grande, ccd.

Campo Verde vs. Scottsdale Saguaro, ccd.

Douglas vs. Tucson Amphitheater, ccd.

Phoenix Alhambra vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.

Phoenix Bourgade vs. Paradise Honors, ccd.

Superior vs. San Manuel, ccd.

Yuma Kofa vs. Yuma Cibola, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

