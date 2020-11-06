Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
American Leadership-Queen Creek 58, Chandler Seton 21
Anthem Prep 42, Tempe Prep 32
Bagdad 46, Salome 8
Basha 56, Mesa 24
Benson 56, Tombstone 7
Boulder Creek 49, Shadow Ridge 12
Buckeye 46, Phoenix Moon Valley 6
Cactus 20, Northwest Christian 19
Canyon View 21, Glendale Independence 16
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 33, Agua Fria 0
Chandler Hamilton 46, Gilbert Highland 26
Chandler Valley Christian 51, Payson 28
Desert Edge 26, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 23
Desert Heights Prep 76, Mohave Accelerated 38
Duncan 60, Elfrida Valley 26
Eagar Round Valley 61, Scottsdale Coronado 0
Eloy Santa Cruz 43, Arizona College Preparatory 37
Eloy Santa Cruz 43, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 37
Flagstaff 35, Lee Williams High School 17
Flagstaff Coconino 35, Cottonwood Mingus 21
Gila Ridge 33, Yuma 0
Gilbert 37, Combs 14
Gilbert Christian 45, Eastmark 40
Gilbert Mesquite 44, Tempe Marcos de Niza 21
Glendale 45, Phoenix St. Mary’s 27
Glendale Apollo 14, Goodyear Millenium 5
Glendale Deer Valley 56, Chino Valley 18
Glendale O’Connor 29, Valley Vista 12
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 48, Lake Havasu 28
Heber Mogollon 48, Joseph City 0
Higley 20, Laveen Chavez 17
Imagine Prep at Surprise 44, Harvest Prep 0
Kingman 50, Phoenix Cortez 0
Kingman Academy of Learning 54, St John Paul II 6
Lakeside Blue Ridge 28, Show Low 14
Liberty 36, Phoenix Pinnacle 25
Maricopa 18, Marana 6
Mesa Mountain View 27, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 20
Mesa Westwood 36, Mesa Skyline 20
Miami 32, San Tan Charter 26
Morenci 27, Willcox 21
Parker 62, Glendale Prep 12
Peoria 28, Poston Butte 22
Peoria Centennial 35, Phoenix Brophy 3
Phoenix Arcadia 62, Tempe 27
Phoenix Christian 28, Wickenburg 20
Phoenix Goldwater 34, Raymond S. Kellis 14
Phoenix Greenway 42, Bullhead City Mohave 0
Phoenix Sunnyslope 21, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 10
Phoenix Thunderbird 42, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 0
Phoenix Washington 35, Phoenix North Canyon 24
Pima 41, Bisbee 0
Prescott 32, Bradshaw Mountain 10
Pusch Ridge Christian 70, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 8
Queen Creek 36, Mesa Red Mountain 29
Safford 42, Florence 27
Scottsdale Chaparral 53, Casteel High School 36
Scottsdale Prep 47, Glendale North Pointe 0
Sequoia Pathway 48, Heritage Academy – Laveen 6
Snowflake 45, Phoenix Bourgade 17
St. Johns 49, Arete-Mesa Prep 6
Tanque Verde 42, Tucson Rincon 3
Tempe McClintock 42, Paradise Valley 10
Thatcher 39, San Tan Foothills 13
Tonopah Valley 30, Trivium Prep 22
Tucson Salpointe 38, Glendale Mountain Ridge 21
Tucson Sunnyside 49, Tucson Flowing Wells 17
Veritas Prep 38, Wellton Antelope 0
Verrado 60, Glendale Arizona IHS 46
Walden Grove 29, Tucson Sahuaro 28
Williams 68, El Capitan 14
Williams Field 21, Mesa Desert Ridge 10
Willow Canyon 52, Vista Grande 12
Yuma Catholic 43, Mohave Valley River Valley 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ben Franklin vs. Casa Grande, ccd.
Campo Verde vs. Scottsdale Saguaro, ccd.
Douglas vs. Tucson Amphitheater, ccd.
Phoenix Alhambra vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.
Phoenix Bourgade vs. Paradise Honors, ccd.
Superior vs. San Manuel, ccd.
Yuma Kofa vs. Yuma Cibola, ccd.
___
