Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anthem Prep 56, Salome 6
Apache Junction 27, Phoenix Arcadia 21
Arizona College Preparatory 7, Chandler Valley Christian 0
Bagdad 68, Mohave Accelerated 12
Basha 48, Canyon View 0
Benson 12, Morenci 6
Boulder Creek 27, Glendale O’Connor 12
Chandler Prep 20, Veritas Prep 8
Corona Del Sol 45, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 9
Eloy Santa Cruz 43, Sequoia Pathway 0
Flagstaff Coconino 38, Bradshaw Mountain 14
Glendale Arizona IHS 20, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 11
Glendale Prep 35, Tonopah Valley 16
Lakeside Blue Ridge 42, Winslow 8
Lincoln 24, Duncan 22
Mesa Red Mountain 46, Mesa Skyline 10
Parker 22, Kingman Academy of Learning 6
Phoenix Christian 50, Chino Valley 20
Phoenix Pinnacle 28, Phoenix Brophy 7
Phoenix St. Mary’s 48, Phoenix Moon Valley 7
Phoenix Sunnyslope 28, Tempe McClintock 8
Pima 52, Tombstone 7
Prescott 55, Bullhead City Mohave 0
St. David 58, San Manuel 0
St. Johns 55, Globe 0
Superior 56, Desert Heights Prep 12
Tempe Marcos de Niza 21, Phoenix Greenway 17
Thatcher 49, Florence 38
Walden Grove 63, Douglas 3
Willcox 50, Bisbee 16
Williams Field 28, Higley 27
Yuma Catholic 84, Phoenix Cortez 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avondale Westview vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.
Basha vs. Mesa Desert Ridge, ccd.
Camp Verde vs. Scottsdale Prep, ccd.
Campo Verde vs. Goodyear Millenium, ccd.
Canyon View vs. Verrado, ccd.
Casteel High School vs. Perry, ccd.
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows vs. Phoenix Goldwater, ccd.
Chandler Prep vs. Phoenix Arizona Lutheran, ccd.
El Mirage Dysart vs. Mohave Valley River Valley, ccd.
Fountain Hills vs. Show Low, ccd.
Ft. Thomas vs. Elfrida Valley, ccd.
Kingman vs. Paradise Honors, ccd.
La Joya Community vs. North, ccd.
Paradise Valley vs. Scottsdale Desert Mountain, ccd.
Phoenix Camelback vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.
Phoenix Central vs. West Point, ccd.
Phoenix Horizon vs. Scottsdale Saguaro, ccd.
Phoenix South Mountain vs. Tolleson, ccd.
Rio Rico vs. Tucson Empire, ccd.
Sierra Linda vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.
Tucson Amphitheater vs. Sahuarita, ccd.
Tucson Salpointe vs. Marana, ccd.
Tucson Sunnyside vs. Tucson Arizona IRHS, ccd.
Veritas Prep vs. Glendale North Pointe, ccd.
Youngker High School vs. Chandler Seton, ccd.
