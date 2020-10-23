 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
8:58 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Flagstaff Coconino 56, Bullhead City Mohave 0

Ft. Thomas 44, Duncan 22

Morenci 58, Tombstone 7

San Manuel 28, Elfrida Valley 6

St. David 36, Cicero Preparatory Academy 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eloy Santa Cruz vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.

Florence vs. San Tan Foothills, ccd.

Goodyear Millenium vs. Peoria Sunrise Mountain, ccd.

Mesa Red Mountain vs. Mesa Desert Ridge, ccd.

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.

Phoenix Goldwater vs. Paradise Valley, ccd.

Scottsdale Desert Mountain vs. Casa Grande, ccd.

Scottsdale Prep vs. Glendale North Pointe, ccd.

Veritas Prep vs. Arete-Mesa Prep, ccd.

Veritas Prep vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.

Williams vs. Mayer, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content