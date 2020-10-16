Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Agua Fria 28, Glendale Deer Valley 14
American Leadership-Gilbert 47, Eastmark 0
Apache Junction 33, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 7
Arizona College Preparatory 19, Payson 14
Bagdad 76, Anthem Prep 20
Basha 38, Phoenix Desert Vista 24
Boulder Creek 28, Phoenix Brophy 27
Bradshaw Mountain 51, Lee Williams High School 28
Campo Verde 19, Gilbert 0
Casa Grande 63, Vista Grande 7
Casteel High School 12, Queen Creek 7
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 37, Tempe McClintock 0
Chandler 55, Perry 0
Chandler Valley Christian 61, Winslow 7
Chino Valley 22, Paradise Honors 21
Coolidge 56, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 0
Corona Del Sol 35, Mesa Skyline 0
Eagar Round Valley 37, Show Low 7
El Mirage Dysart 58, Kingman 38
Flagstaff 50, Bullhead City Mohave 7
Flagstaff Coconino 41, Prescott 0
Gila Ridge 41, Yuma 6
Gilbert Highland 47, Glendale O’Connor 13
Gilbert Mesquite 60, American Leadership-Queen Creek 42
Glendale 38, Phoenix Arcadia 21
Glendale Arizona IHS 42, Glendale Independence 0
Glendale Mountain Ridge 28, Scottsdale Notre Dame 10
Glendale Prep 40, Trivium Prep 7
Heber Mogollon 48, El Capitan 8
Higley 42, Mesa Desert Ridge 21
Kingman Academy of Learning 12, Tonopah Valley 8
Lake Havasu 21, Buckeye 7
Mesa 34, Mesa Dobson 7
Mesa Mountain View 16, Mesa Red Mountain 13
Miami 28, Arete-Mesa Prep 16
Morenci 39, Bisbee 14
Northwest Christian 31, Phoenix Moon Valley 0
Parker 68, St John Paul II 0
Peoria 26, Phoenix Greenway 3
Peoria Centennial 14, Williams Field 8
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 37, Liberty 33
Phoenix Christian 49, Phoenix Bourgade 17
Phoenix Horizon 49, Glendale Apollo 7
Phoenix St. Mary’s 48, Chandler Seton 0
Phoenix Thunderbird 44, Youngker High School 8
Phoenix Washington 18, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 13
Poston Butte 46, Ben Franklin 15
Pusch Ridge Christian 58, Thatcher 26
Salome 38, Desert Heights Prep 34
San Manuel 42, Ft. Thomas 12
San Tan Charter 28, Globe 6
Scottsdale Christian 54, Glendale North Pointe 8
Scottsdale Prep 21, Veritas Prep 14
Scottsdale Saguaro 70, Maricopa 14
Sequoia Pathway 24, Chandler Prep 22
Shadow Ridge 33, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 30
Snowflake 22, Lakeside Blue Ridge 21
St. David 59, Duncan 12
St. Johns 62, Holbrook 0
Superior 79, Cicero Preparatory Academy 6
Tempe Marcos de Niza 48, Tempe 6
Tempe Prep 46, Lincoln 32
Valley Vista 21, Mesa Westwood 12
Verrado 47, Goodyear Millenium 12
Willcox 47, Tombstone 0
Williams 70, Fredonia 0
Willow Canyon 30, Canyon View 6
Yuma Catholic 49, Wickenburg 12
Yuma Cibola 51, Yuma Kofa 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benson vs. Pima, ccd.
Cottonwood Mingus vs. Combs, ccd.
Mohave Valley River Valley vs. Phoenix Cortez, ccd.
Paradise Valley vs. Phoenix Sunnyslope, ccd.
Phoenix Pinnacle vs. Tucson Salpointe, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/