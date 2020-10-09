Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Salome 58, Mohave Accelerated 20
San Manuel 46, Duncan 14
St. David 45, Elfrida Valley 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arizona College Preparatory vs. Gilbert Christian, ccd.
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows vs. Paradise Valley, ccd.
Desert Edge vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.
Glendale O’Connor vs. Scottsdale Chaparral, ccd.
Lakeside Blue Ridge vs. Scottsdale Coronado, ccd.
Maricopa vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.
Phoenix Greenway vs. Northwest Christian, ccd.
Phoenix Hayden vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.
Phoenix Maryvale vs. Sierra Linda, ccd.
Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.
Queen Creek Arizona ALAI vs. Phoenix Cortez, ccd.
St. Johns vs. Pima, ccd.
Wellton Antelope vs. Parker, ccd.
Willcox vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.
Winkelman Hayden vs. Cicero Preparatory Academy, ccd.
Youngker High School vs. Goodyear Estrella Foothills, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/