Friday’s Scores

9:02 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Salome 58, Mohave Accelerated 20

San Manuel 46, Duncan 14

St. David 45, Elfrida Valley 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arizona College Preparatory vs. Gilbert Christian, ccd.

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows vs. Paradise Valley, ccd.

Desert Edge vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.

Glendale O’Connor vs. Scottsdale Chaparral, ccd.

Lakeside Blue Ridge vs. Scottsdale Coronado, ccd.

Maricopa vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.

Phoenix Greenway vs. Northwest Christian, ccd.

Phoenix Hayden vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.

Phoenix Maryvale vs. Sierra Linda, ccd.

Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI vs. Phoenix Cortez, ccd.

St. Johns vs. Pima, ccd.

Wellton Antelope vs. Parker, ccd.

Willcox vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.

Winkelman Hayden vs. Cicero Preparatory Academy, ccd.

Youngker High School vs. Goodyear Estrella Foothills, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

