Bumgarner expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (25-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-34, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: German Marquez (3-6, 4.10 ERA) Arizona: Madison Bumgarner (0-4, 7.36 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will play on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are 13-25 against NL West opponents. The Arizona pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Zac Gallen leads them with a mark of 10.2.

The Rockies are 16-22 against teams from the NL West. Colorado has slugged .400 this season. Trevor Story leads the club with a .525 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .478.

Story leads the Rockies with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .525.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Josh Rojas: (back).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), David Dahl: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).

