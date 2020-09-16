Bundy expected to start as Angels host the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-29, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Caleb Smith (0-0, 3.00 ERA) Los Angeles: Dylan Bundy (5-2, 2.48 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona will face off on Wednesday.

The Angels are 12-13 in home games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .329, good for fourth in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with a mark of .421.

The Diamondbacks are 7-18 on the road. Arizona’s lineup has 44 home runs this season, Kole Calhoun leads the club with 11 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 49 hits and is batting .295.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .483.

INJURIES: Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.