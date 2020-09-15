Bumgarner scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks (17-31, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-28, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Madison Bumgarner (0-4, 7.52 ERA) Los Angeles: Julio Teheran (0-3, 8.23 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona will play on Tuesday.

The Angels are 12-12 in home games. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .427.

The Diamondbacks are 6-18 on the road. Arizona has hit 39 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Kole Calhoun leads the club with nine, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and is slugging .648.

Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with nine home runs and has 24 RBIs.

INJURIES: Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

