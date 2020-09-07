Gausman scheduled to start for San Francisco against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-21, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Zac Gallen (1-0, 1.80 ERA) San Francisco: Kevin Gausman (2-2, 4.43 ERA)

LINE: Giants 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Arizona will face off on Monday.

The Giants are 14-14 against NL West opponents. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the MLB. Donovan Solano leads the team with a mark of .344.

The Diamondbacks have gone 10-22 against division opponents. Arizona is hitting a collective .232 this season, led by Ketel Marte with an average of .307.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .579.

Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs and is batting .197.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.