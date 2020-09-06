Young scheduled to start for Arizona against San Francisco

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (19-21, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Alex Young (1-2, 4.50 ERA) San Francisco: Johnny Cueto (2-0, 4.75 ERA)

LINE: Giants 1; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Arizona will meet on Sunday.

The Giants are 13-14 against the rest of their division. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .334 is fifth in the league. Brandon Belt leads the lineup with an OBP of .431.

The Diamondbacks are 10-21 against the rest of their division. Arizona has a collective .232 this season, led by Ketel Marte with an average of .307.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 44 hits and has 27 RBIs.

Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs and has 20 RBIs.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Cahill: (left hip), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.