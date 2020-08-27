Diamondbacks look to stop 8-game skid against Rockies

Colorado Rockies (16-15, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-19, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Kyle Freeland (2-1, 2.87 ERA) Arizona: Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Diamondbacks are 8-15 against opponents from the NL West. The Arizona offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Rockies are 9-7 against division opponents. The Colorado offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .395.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs and is slugging .505.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 18 extra base hits and 18 RBIs.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.