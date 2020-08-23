 Skip to Content

Cahill expected to start for the Giants against the Diamondbacks

Updated
Last updated today at 1:07 am
12:20 am Arizona sports from the Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks (13-15, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-16, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. MST

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-3, 9.16 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Giants: Trevor Cahill (0-0, 1.59 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits per game last year and totaled 167 home runs as a team.

The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division games in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits per game last year and totaled 220 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the second time this season. San Francisco leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film