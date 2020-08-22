Gallen scheduled to start for Arizona against San Francisco

Arizona Diamondbacks (13-14, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-16, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.40 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Giants: Tyler Anderson (0-1, 4.84 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last year.

The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona hit .252 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 40 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. San Francisco leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.