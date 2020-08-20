 Skip to Content

Young scheduled to start for Arizona at Oakland

12:20 am Arizona sports from the Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks (13-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (17-8, first in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Alex Young (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (0-2, 7.65 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The Athletics went 52-29 in home games in 2019. Oakland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.24 last season while striking out 8.0 hitters per game.

The Diamondbacks went 41-40 on the road in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits per game last year, batting .252 as a team.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Arizona leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

