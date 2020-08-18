 Skip to Content

Montas expected to start for Oakland at Arizona

New
12:20 am Arizona sports from the Associated Press

Oakland Athletics (16-7, first in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11, third in the AL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-1, 1.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (0-3, 11.85 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks finished 44-37 in home games in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting .252 as a team.

The Athletics finished 45-36 in road games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits per game last season, batting .249 as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Frankie Montas: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film