Bassitt expected to start for Oakland against Arizona

Oakland Athletics (16-6, first in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (11-11, third in the AL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-0, 2.42 ERA, .90 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.74 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The Diamondbacks went 44-37 on their home field in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 288 total doubles last season.

The Athletics went 45-36 away from home in 2019. Oakland pitchers struck out 8.0 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.97.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Frankie Montas: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.