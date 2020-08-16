Richards scheduled to start for Padres at Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres (11-11, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (10-11, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Garrett Richards (1-1, 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (1-2, 10.59 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona pitchers struck out 8.8 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.25.

The Padres finished 31-45 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Diego pitchers had an ERA of 4.60 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

The teams meet for the ninth time this year. San Diego leads the season series 5-4.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (calves), Wil Myers: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.