MacKinnon and the Avalanche take on Arizona with 2-1 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8, second in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Arizona Coyotes (33-29-8, fifth in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Colorado leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche take on the Arizona Coyotes in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Coyotes won the last matchup 4-2.

The Coyotes are 18-16-6 in conference play. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Michael Chaput leads them averaging 1.0.

The Avalanche are 21-14-4 in Western Conference play. Colorado has scored 236 goals and ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 35.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 22 goals and has 39 points. Nick Schmaltz has three goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

MacKinnon has 93 total points while scoring 35 goals and totaling 58 assists for the Avalanche. Andre Burakovsky has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Coyotes: Averaging 2.9 goals, 4.0 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Avalanche: Averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (neck).

Avalanche: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.