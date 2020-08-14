 Skip to Content

Lamet expected to start for San Diego against Arizona

12:20 am Arizona sports from the Associated Press

San Diego Padres (11-9, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8-11, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-0, 1.61 ERA, .85 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-1, 2.29 ERA, .97 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres on Friday.

The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division play in 2019. Arizona pitchers had a WHIP of 1.31 last season while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.

The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 224 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the seventh time this year. San Diego leads the season series 5-2.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

