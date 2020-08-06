Gallen expected to start as Arizona hosts Houston

Houston Astros (6-5, second in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-8, fifth in the AL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brandon Bielak (2-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Houston Astros on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks went 44-37 at home in 2019. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.25 last year while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.

The Astros went 47-34 away from home in 2019. Houston averaged 9.5 hits with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 323 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Ryan Pressly: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.