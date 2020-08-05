 Skip to Content

Ray scheduled to start for Diamondbacks against Astros

12:20 am Arizona sports from the Associated Press

Houston Astros (6-4, second in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-8, fifth in the AL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (0-2, 8.64 ERA, 2.16 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks went 44-37 at home in 2019. Arizona hit 220 total home runs and averaged 8.8 hits per game last season.

The Astros went 47-34 on the road in 2019. Houston hit .274 as a team last season and hit 288 total home runs.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Houston leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Ryan Pressly: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

