Nashville plays Arizona in game 2 of Western Conference qualifying round

Arizona Coyotes (33-29-8, fifth in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Nashville Predators (35-26-8, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Arizona leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators face off against the Arizona Coyotes in game two of the Western Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Arizona has a 1-0 series lead. The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

The Predators are 20-17-5 in Western Conference games. Nashville averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Austin Watson leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 18-16-6 in Western Conference play. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Michael Chaput leads the team averaging 1.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 65 total points for the Predators, 16 goals and 49 assists. Filip Forsberg has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 22 goals and has 39 points. Clayton Keller has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.