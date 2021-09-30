Lloyd hands the UA Basketball keys to Kriisa

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Ready, set, go. The Tommy Lloyd Era of Arizona Basketball has begun.

UA met the media on Wednesday to tipoff the 2021-22 college basketball season and the commencement of Lloyd's tenure as head coach. He's the 6th head coach of the modern Era (1960-).

The Wildcats will be on full display Saturday in the annual Red-Blue game at McKale Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Lloyd said on Wednesday that freshman Kerr Kriisa will be the starting point guard for the Wildcats.

Kriisa had to sit out most of last season due to eligibility issues. He averaged six points and two assists in eight late-season games.

Kriisa is one of five returning rotational players and that includes guards Bennedict Mathurinn (11 pts, 5 reb) and Dalen Terry (5 pts, 3 reb), forward Azoulas Tubelis (12 pts, 7 reb) and center Chrisitian Koloko (5 pts, 5 reb).

Kerr Kriisa will run what head coach Tommy Lloyd called a fast-paced Arizona offense (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics)

Incoming freshman shooting guard Shane Nowell (No. 83) is UA's top recruit from the Class of 2021.

Guards Pelle Larsson and Justin Kier lead the transfer portal Wildcats. Larsson, a freshman, shot 46% from three-point range in 25 games last season at Utah while averaging eight points per game.

Kier, a grad transfer, played last season at Georgia after four seasons at George Mason. He's averaged 10 points and five rebounds in 133 collegiate games.

Lloyd also said that the entire basketball program is 100% vaccinated.

Fans attending the Red-Blue game will be required to wear a mask to enter and at all times while in McKale Center.

This will also be the first home basketball event for the athletic department's new mobile ticketing and cash-less concessions process, one that caused significant entry delays for fans attending UA's first home football game this Fall at Arizona Stadium.

Doors will open a 1 p.m. on Saturday.

