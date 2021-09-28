Rhett Rod on the road to recovery after lung injury

TUCSON (KVOA) - Former quarterback standout at Catalina Foothills High School and Louisiana-Monroe transfer, Rhett Rodriguez, is out of the hospital Tuesday after sustaining severe trauma to his upper chest during a game last Saturday.

Former UArizona head football coach and father to Rhett, Rich Rodriguez, released an update on Twitter Tuesday regarding Rhett's condition.

He explained that Rhett was released from the hospital and is feeling much better.