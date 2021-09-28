Skip to Content

High School player of the week candidates

TUCSON (KVOA) - Don't forget to tune in to News 4 Tucson at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to find out which high school athlete is named the "Computer Revival" player of the week. 

In addition, there are a lot of big games this Friday. 

It'll be another action-packed show on October 1st of the Friday Football Fever. 

Here's a schedule of the games:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:

  • Douglas (1-1) at Casa Grande (3-0)
  • Pima (3-2) at  Benson (3-1)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

  • Tucson (0-3) at 5A Rincon/UHS (1-2)
  • Mountain Pointe (2-2) at  Buena (1-2)
  • Salpointe (3-0) at  Saguaro (2-1) 
  • Sunnyside (3-1) at  Cholla (1-3) 
  • Desert View (3-0) at  Marana (4-0) 
  • Notre Dame (1-2) at  Mountain View (1-2) 
  • Flowing Wells (1-3) at  Nogales (2-1) 
  • Campo Verde (1-3) at  Cienega (1-2) 
  • Ironwood Ridge (2-2) at  Canyon del Oro (1-3) 
  • Marcos de Niza (2-2) at  Amphitheater (2-1) 
  • Arcadia (1-3) at  Pueblo (2-1) 
  • Walden Grove (2-2) at  Deer Valley (3-0) 
  • Catalina Foothills (1-3) at Pusch Ridge (4-1)
  • Rio Rico (0-3) at Sahuarita (0-5)
  • Sabino (3-2) at Sahuaro (0-2) 
  • Thatcher (4-1) at Empire (2-2) 
  • Willcox (5-0) at Tombstone (2-2) 
  • Morenci (4-1) at Bisbee (3-2) 
  • Santa Cruz (2-3) at Coolidge (2-3) 
  • Catalina (1-4) at Sequoia Pathway (3-2) 
  • St. David (4-1) at San Manuel (5-0) 
  • Ft. Thomas (1-3) at Valley Union (2-3) 
  • BYE: Mica Mountain (1-0), Tanque Verde (3-2)
Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

