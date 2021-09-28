High School player of the week candidates

High School player of the week candidatesNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Don't forget to tune in to News 4 Tucson at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to find out which high school athlete is named the "Computer Revival" player of the week.
In addition, there are a lot of big games this Friday.
It'll be another action-packed show on October 1st of the Friday Football Fever.
Here's a schedule of the games:
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:
- Douglas (1-1) at Casa Grande (3-0)
- Pima (3-2) at Benson (3-1)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1
- Tucson (0-3) at 5A Rincon/UHS (1-2)
- Mountain Pointe (2-2) at Buena (1-2)
- Salpointe (3-0) at Saguaro (2-1)
- Sunnyside (3-1) at Cholla (1-3)
- Desert View (3-0) at Marana (4-0)
- Notre Dame (1-2) at Mountain View (1-2)
- Flowing Wells (1-3) at Nogales (2-1)
- Campo Verde (1-3) at Cienega (1-2)
- Ironwood Ridge (2-2) at Canyon del Oro (1-3)
- Marcos de Niza (2-2) at Amphitheater (2-1)
- Arcadia (1-3) at Pueblo (2-1)
- Walden Grove (2-2) at Deer Valley (3-0)
- Catalina Foothills (1-3) at Pusch Ridge (4-1)
- Rio Rico (0-3) at Sahuarita (0-5)
- Sabino (3-2) at Sahuaro (0-2)
- Thatcher (4-1) at Empire (2-2)
- Willcox (5-0) at Tombstone (2-2)
- Morenci (4-1) at Bisbee (3-2)
- Santa Cruz (2-3) at Coolidge (2-3)
- Catalina (1-4) at Sequoia Pathway (3-2)
- St. David (4-1) at San Manuel (5-0)
- Ft. Thomas (1-3) at Valley Union (2-3)
- BYE: Mica Mountain (1-0), Tanque Verde (3-2)