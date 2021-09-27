TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona put together its best offensive performance of the season Saturday night in Eugene, Oregon but it still was not good enough to beat 3rd ranked Oregon.

Wildcat Breakdown: #3 Oregon

The Ducks ran away in the fourth quarter for a 41-19 victory over the Wildcats and in the process handed UA a 16th straight loss.

Arizona made some strides on offense with their latest starting quarterback, Jordan McCloud. UA picked 31 first downs while rolling up 435 yards.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) dive into the play of McCloud, the improved blocking that led to a more robust run-game, the need for the linebackers to pick up the pace on defense and for their be an emphasis during the bye week on tackling, tackling, tackling.

This is the 10th anniversary season of Wildcat Breakdown and 3rd on News 4 Tucson KVOA. Kelly and Howell, a local strength and conditioning coach, began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Saturday gameday at 5:58 a.m. on News 4 Tucson during NBC's Weekend Today and on KVOA.com and then the two dissect what happen during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 as well as Monday morning at KVOA.com.

