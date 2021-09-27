Former Catalina Foothills High School QB in ICU after lung injury

TUCSON (KVOA) - Former Catalina Foothills High School standout Rhett Rodriguez, son of former Arizona Football Coach Rich Rodriguez, is still recovering after a lung injury he suffered in a game this weekend.

The Louisiana-Monroe quarterback suffered the injury against Troy on Saturday and was admitted into intensive care.

In a Twitter post, Rich Rodriquez expresses this thanks to the community for reaching out to the family during Rhett's recovery.

Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from last night’s game against Troy. — Rich Rodriguez (@RealCoachRod) September 26, 2021

News 4 Tucson was told by former Catalina Foothills coach, Jeff Scurran, that Rhett Rodriguez was taken off of a ventilator.

That's the good news. The bad news is it's a long road to recovery.

Rhett Rodriguez's coach, Terry Bowden, said he was taken to the hospital with severe trauma to the upper chest.

Rodriguez was transferred from the University of Arizona to Louisiana Monroe to play with his dad, Rich Rod, who's the offensive coordinator.

Rhett Rodriguez led his team to a victory after going 10 of 16 and thrown for 131 yards and was taken to the hospital after the game.