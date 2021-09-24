Thunder STRUCK! Mica Mountain wins 1st high school football game

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Mica Mountain era of high school football in Vail opened with a win Friday night.

The Thunderbolts beat visiting Coolidge 13-7 in the first of what will be three varsity games that they will play inconjuntion with a JV schedule.

As you might expect, a team known as the Thunderbolts took the field for the first time with the legendary AC/DC anthem 'Thunderstruck' blaring through the new stadium speaker's to the delight of the full house of fans on hand.

The Bolts scored on a seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden Thoreson to Jacob Flores and a five-yard run by Josiah Thornwell to take a 13-0 lead in the game.

The Bears (2-3) lone score came on a one-yard quarterback sneak by Conner Ferguson.

Mica Mountain will play its first full varsity football season in 2022

Mica Mountain opened in the Fall of 2020. Southern Arizona's newest high school came about as a result of $61.3 million bond passed by Vail School District voters in 2018. The measure passed by just 483 votes.

Pat Nugent is the Thunderbolts head football coach but he is surrounded in the new building by some of Southern Arizona best football minds. Longtime coach Nemer Hassey is the school's principal. Hassey coached high school football at Sahuaro and in Vail at Cienega High where he was also principal.

Former Sabino football coach Jay Campos is the athletics director at Mica Mountain. Campos led the Sabercats to the state playoffs in all 14 of his season on the sideline.

Mica Mountain will head on the road for a varsity contest at Douglas on October 8 and then play a home game against Amphitheater on November 5.

