Marana’s Jensen breathing rarified air after 100-100 performance

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The third Friday Football Fever Computer Revival Player of the Week award for 2021 goes to Marana Tigers running back Matthew Jensen.

The junior joined the difficult 100-100 Club last Friday night when he had 116 yards rushing and 105 yards receiving in a 48-8 Tigers win over Tucson. Jensen achieved the feat on 22 touches (16 carries and six receptions).

The club is so exclusive that in the last 61 years of the NFL only 33 players have ever done it.

Priest Holmes, Walter Payton and Michael Westbrook all had two 100-yard rushing/100-yard receiving games in their careers. Leroy Kelly, the father of the News 4 Tucson sports anchor David Kelly, is also a member of the club.

The feat just occurred this past Saturday on the collegiate level when Syracuse running back Sean Tucker ran for 132 yards on 13 carries, scoring four touchdowns while catching three passes for 121 yards and another score.

Matthew Jensen had never had a 100-yard rushing or receiving game before accomplishing both feats in a 48-7 Marana win over Tucson

Tucker’s entrance into the 100-100 Club is a first for the Orangeman program.

Marana (3-0) is a surprise team so far in Southern Arizona. The Tigers opened the season by beating rival Mountain View for the first time since 1998, snapping a ten-game losing streak and winning back the "Boot" rivalry trophy. The two teams had not played since 2014.

The Tigers followed that up with victories over Tempe and Tucson.

Jensen has six total touchdowns on the season including a rushing score in all three of the Tigers victories, totaling four on the ground. His 100-yard rushing/receiving performance against the Badgers marked the first time in his varsity career he had gone over the century mark in either category.

