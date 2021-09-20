TUCSON (KVOA) - It had been 89 years since Northern Arizona had beaten Arizona on the football field.

Wildcat Breakdown: Northern Arizona

Since the series was renewed in 2004 and the Wildcats had averaged 45 points a game of offense against the Lumberjacks, but UA mustered just 19 in losing 21-19 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

UA's losing streak is now at 15 games with a trip to Oregon on the horizon.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) dive into the mess that is blocking for Arizona, where Jordan McCloud now fits into the quarterback picture, the decent play of the Wildcats' defense despite the loss and the outside noise surrounding the program as the Jedd Fisch honeymoon may officially be over.

This is the 10th anniversary season of Wildcat Breakdown and 3rd on News 4 Tucson KVOA. Kelly and Howell, a local strength and conditioning coach, began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Saturday gameday at 5:58 a.m. on News 4 Tucson during NBC's Weekend Today and on KVOA.com and then the two dissect what happen during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 as well as Monday morning at KVOA.com.



















