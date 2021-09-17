Social media threat cancels high school football game

TUCSON (KVOA) - Social media threats cancelled a high school football game Friday night against Amphi and Thunderbird High Schools.

According to Tucson Police Department, a threat was made via Snapchat to the students at Amphi High School. Officers were dispatched to the school Thursday to investigate the situation.

TPD said that no suspects have been identified at this time.

The cancellation of the game was not a decision made by TPD.

Friday's game will be rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.