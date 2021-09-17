FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Foothills gets 1st win with 8th straight victory over Pueblo

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Daniel Sainz has his first win as the head football coach at Catalina Foothills High School. The Falcons rallied from a 16-7 second quarter deficit to beat Pueblo 34-16 Friday night at Curly Santa Cruz Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS: Catalina Foothills 34, Pueblo 16

The victory was the Foothills 8th in a row over the Warriors.

Catalina Foothills (1-2) scored first in the second quarter on a 41-yard catch and run touchdown Connor Smith to Carlos Carrillo 41 yards.

The Warriors (1-1) though found their groove after that and held a nine-point advantage at the break.

The Falcons defense tossed a shutout in the second half and CFHS’ offense was sparked by a pair touchdowns from senior running back Yasuo Bean.

Catalina Foothills visits Canyon del Oro in Week 6 while Pueblo hosts Rio Rico.

