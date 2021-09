VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - Salpointe jumped out to a 23-0 lead on a rare Thursday night game against Cienega.

However, led by quarterback Brayden Cherry, Cienega led a comeback that came down to the final seconds.

After cutting the lead to one possession, with the score 30-22, Cherry's pass was intercepted by Salpointe's Antonio Martinez to seal the victory.

Salpointe remains unbeaten at 2-0, while Cienega falls to 1-2 this young season.