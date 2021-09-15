Hoover looks to push Walden Grove deep into the post season

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The 2nd Friday Football Fever Computer Revival Player of the Week award for 2021 goes to Walden Grove wide receiver Duncan Hoover.

The senior is quickly establishing himself as one of the best pass catchers in Southern Arizona.

He had six catches for 150 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Wolves thrilling 28-27 win over Catalina Foothills on September 10.

Hoover’s first score came on a beautiful 67-yard catch and run from Jason Stevens in which he broke a pair of tackles.

Walden Grove wide receiver Duncan Hoover is averaging 27 yards per catch thru two games this season

Through two games Hoover has nine catches for 243 yards at 27 yards per catch. He broke the Walden Grove program-record for receptions in a single-game last season when he has 12 grabs in a one-point victory over Sahuaro.

The win over the Falcons was Walden Grove’s first of the season. The Red Wolves have been to the post-season in each of head coach Corey Noble's three full seasons (28-8) as head coach. WGHS however has been eliminated in the first round in each of those seasons.

The Red Wolves (1-1) will host Rio Rico (0-1) Friday night in Week 5 of the high school football season.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.