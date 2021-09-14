Skip to Content

WR Tayvian Cunningham chimes in on QB shuffle at UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Senior Wide Receiver Tayvian Cunningham, the only University of Arizona player that'll speak to the media this week, said he supports Jedd Fisch's decision on whoever the head coach decides to play at quarterback.

After struggling in the first half against San Diego State, Fisch has said Gunner Cruz will -not- start again for UArizona when the Wildcats host Northern Arizona.

Will Plummer will get the nod. He played relatively well in the second half, connecting with Tayvian Cunningham a couple of times for big gains (and a TD). 

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

