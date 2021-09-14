WR Tayvian Cunningham chimes in on QB shuffle at UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Senior Wide Receiver Tayvian Cunningham, the only University of Arizona player that'll speak to the media this week, said he supports Jedd Fisch's decision on whoever the head coach decides to play at quarterback.

After struggling in the first half against San Diego State, Fisch has said Gunner Cruz will -not- start again for UArizona when the Wildcats host Northern Arizona.

Will Plummer will get the nod. He played relatively well in the second half, connecting with Tayvian Cunningham a couple of times for big gains (and a TD).