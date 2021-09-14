Three and out: UA not moving the chains on 3rd down

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 3rd downs have not gone well for Arizona’s offense in their opening two losses to BYU and San Diego State.

The Wildcats have converted just six of their 32 opportunities on third down (19%) and that simply is not good enough.

UA is ranked 125th in the nation in 3rd down conversions. By comparison the Top 10 teams in the country are all above 55%.

Only Eastern Michigan, South Carolina, Bowling Green, Southern Mississippi and UAB are worse in converting 3rd downs than Arizona

The Wildcats went just 1-for-14 on 3rd down in their home-opening loss to the Aztecs and it’s one of the reasons that head coach Jedd Fisch will hand the ball to Will Plummer to start UA’s next game against Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.