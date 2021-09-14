Skip to Content

Pima women soccer moves to 5-1 after shutout win

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Community College women's soccer squad has now won five out of the last six games.

In the late afternoon/early showdown against Yavapai College, Pima jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half and cruised to the 4-0 victory. 

The victory was yet another shutout for goalkeeper Angelina Amparana. The former Salpointe High School standout has been league player of the week in the past and continues her dominant play.

Nayeli Vidal scored the first goal for the Wildcats, while Marilyn McFeaters followed up for the second.

In the second half, Kaitlin Basset put the ball in the back of the net to make it 3-0, while Marilyn McFeaters scored her second goal of the game to provide the final margin. 

