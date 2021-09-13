Wildcat Breakdown: San Diego State

TUCSON (KVOA) - The home opener for Arizona Football was a big thud as the Wildcats got pounded by the visiting San Diego State Aztecs in front of an announced crowd of 39,097 at Arizona Stadium.

SDSU (2-0) rolled up 454 yards of offense to UA's 228 and handed the Cats a program-high 14th consecutive defeat.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) dive into the issues surrounding the stadium infrastructure in terms of fan entrance and the new cashless concession procedure, the update state of the quarterback position after a not so stellar second performance by Gunner Cruz, outstanding opening to the season for wide receiver Stanley Berryhill and the tackling issues on defense.

This is the 10th anniversary season of Wildcat Breakdown and 3rd on News 4 Tucson KVOA. Kelly and Howell, a local strength and conditioning coach, began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

Arizona Football Today with Kelly and Howell can been seen each Saturday gameday at 5:58 a.m. on News 4 Tucson during NBC's Weekend Today and on KVOA.com and then the two dissect what happen during the UA game on Wildcat Breakdown which airs on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 as well as Monday morning at KVOA.com.

Fans returned to Arizona Stadium this past weekend for the first time since the 2019 season

