PREPS: Cienega and Empire lead Southern Arizona volleyball

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The volleyball this season is happening in Vail.

HIGHLIGHTS: Cienega 3, Mountain View 1

Both Cienega (8-1) and Empire (7-0) are sitting as the top two programs in Southern Arizona to start this 2021 season.

The Bobcats (4A) won a seventh consecutive match on Monday night beating Mountain View on the road 3-1.

Cienega's only loss this season is to Queen Creek Casteel and they beat Salpointe Catholic at the TUSD Invitational an event that Empire won.

Official rankings have not been released yet but MaxPreps computer rankings last week (September 9) had Cienega and Empire one and two followed by Canyon del Oro, Benson, Salpointe Catholic, Rincon-University, Marana, Willcox, Tombstone and Catalina Foothills.

