FRIDAY FOOTBAL FEVER SCOREBOARD (Sep. 10)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 4 of the high school football season here in Arizona. Here are all your scores from games across Southern Arizona:   

  • American Leadership-Gilbert 33, Sabino 21 
  • Amphitheater 42, Sahuarita 27  
  • Apache Junction 35, Canyon del Oro 28 
  • Arcadia 15, Sahuaro 12  
  • Arizona College Preparatory 31, Santa Cruz Valley 28 
  • Baboquivari 24, Ft. Thomas 12  
  • Benson 41, Tanque Verde 0 
  • Catalina Magnet def. Miami, forfeit 
  • Cienega 34, Buena 7  
  • Desert Ridge 31, Ironwood Ridge 0  
  • Desert View 20, Verrado 19  
  • Marana 61, Tempe 0 
  • Nogales 16, Rio Rico 0 
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 28, Eastmark 24 
  • Safford 28, Empire 6 
  • San Manuel 38, Superior 0
  • Scottsdale Prep 55, Santa Rita 6 
  • St. David 60, Duncan 6  
  • Sunnyside 20, Phoenix South Mountain 14 
  • Vista Grande 63, Cholla 12 
  • Walden Grove 28, Catalina Foothills 27 
  • Willcox 48, San Tan Foothills 14 
  • Willow Canyon 42, Flowing Wells 7 

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= 

  • San Carlos vs. Tombstone, ccd. 
Friday Football Fever 2nd block, 09/10/21

And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona: 

  • Anthem Prep 56, Mountainside 0 
  • Arete-Mesa Prep 47, Scottsdale Coronado 12 
  • Basha 45, Perry 6 
  • Ben Franklin 31, Combs 14 
  • Bradshaw Mountain 39, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 0 
  • Brawley, Calif. 49, Yuma Cibola 8 
  • Buckeye 29, Northwest Christian 27 
  • Bullhead City Mohave 43, Paradise Honors 22 
  • Cactus 49, West Point 0 
  • Calexico, Calif. 21, Yuma 12 
  • Casa Verde 35, Peoria 21 
  • Chandler 17, Cherry Creek, Colo. 7 
  • Chandler Hamilton 23, Casteel High School 13 
  • Chandler Valley Christian 49, Gilbert Christian 8 
  • Cottonwood Mingus 45, Youngker High School 0 
  • Desert Edge 58, Avondale Westview 0 
  • Douglas 24, Bisbee 21 
  • El Mirage Dysart 39, Glendale Prep 18 
  • Flagstaff 48, Phoenix Washington 0 
  • Fort Defiance Window Rock 30, Sanders Valley 8 
  • Gilbert Highland 30, Phoenix Pinnacle 22 
  • Gilbert Mesquite 20, Gilbert 0 
  • Glendale Deer Valley 33, Chandler Seton 28 
  • Glendale Mountain Ridge 75, Betty Fairfax High School 22 
  • Glendale O'Connor 43, Tolleson 6 
  • Heber Mogollon 60, Mayer 0 
  • Joseph City 52, Desert Heights Prep 30 
  • Kayenta Monument Valley 41, Ganado 6 
  • Kearny Ray 40, Cicero Preparatory Academy 34 
  • Lakeside Blue Ridge 28, San Tan Charter 26 
  • Laveen Chavez 55, Tempe McClintock 12 
  • Lee Williams High School 28, Lake Havasu 21 
  • Liberty 42, Boulder Creek 6 
  • Maricopa 7, Mesa Skyline 5 
  • Mesa Dobson 61, Phoenix Alhambra 7 
  • Mesa Mountain View 21, Valley Vista 0 
  • Mesa Red Mountain 41, Mesa 3 
  • Mesa Westwood 55, Paradise Valley 12 
  • Parker 34, Wickenburg 28 
  • Peoria Centennial 13, Goodyear Millenium 12 
  • Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 52, Phoenix Christian 0 
  • Phoenix Browne 55, Phoenix Maryvale 6 
  • Phoenix Central 21, West Point 19 
  • Phoenix Greenway 26, Phoenix Thunderbird 10 
  • Phoenix Horizon 24, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 15 
  • Phoenix Mountain Pointe 26, Phoenix Brophy 23 
  • Phoenix North Canyon 58, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 6 
  • Phoenix Sunnyslope 33, Glendale Ironwood 7 
  • Phoenix Valley Lutheran 55, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 6 
  • Pinon 32, Monument Valley, Utah 22 
  • Prescott 30, Phoenix Camelback 20 
  • Queen Creek 38, Higley 7 
  • Raymond S. Kellis 14, Glendale Copper Canyon 13 
  • Scottsdale Chaparral 27, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 9 
  • Scottsdale Christian 48, Heritage Academy - Laveen 6 
  • Scottsdale Notre Dame 30, Corona Del Sol 28 
  • Scottsdale Saguaro 20, American Leadership-Queen Creek 14 
  • Sequoia Pathway 62, Highland Prep 16 
  • Shadow Ridge 41, Canyon View 20 
  • Show Low 53, Florence 7 
  • Sierra Linda 34, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 6 
  • Snowflake 46, Fountain Hills 6 
  • St John Paul II 51, Phoenix Bourgade 20 
  • Tempe Marcos de Niza 34, Phoenix Moon Valley 18 
  • Thatcher 14, Pima 0 
  • Tonopah Valley 32, Odyssey Institute 15 
  • Veritas Prep 62, Glendale North Pointe 0 
  • Williams 62, Bagdad 14 
  • Winkelman Hayden 42, Lincoln 8 
  • Yuma Catholic 58, Coolidge 0 
  • Zuni, N.M. 30, Keams Canyon Hopi 22 

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= 

  • Many Farms vs. Chinle, ccd. 
  • Rock Point vs. Ganado, ccd. 
  • Tuba City Greyhills vs. Whiteriver Alchesay, ccd. 

___ 

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ 

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

