FRIDAY FOOTBAL FEVER SCOREBOARD (Sep. 10)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 4 of the high school football season here in Arizona. Here are all your scores from games across Southern Arizona:
- American Leadership-Gilbert 33, Sabino 21
- Amphitheater 42, Sahuarita 27
- Apache Junction 35, Canyon del Oro 28
- Arcadia 15, Sahuaro 12
- Arizona College Preparatory 31, Santa Cruz Valley 28
- Baboquivari 24, Ft. Thomas 12
- Benson 41, Tanque Verde 0
- Catalina Magnet def. Miami, forfeit
- Cienega 34, Buena 7
- Desert Ridge 31, Ironwood Ridge 0
- Desert View 20, Verrado 19
- Marana 61, Tempe 0
- Nogales 16, Rio Rico 0
- Pusch Ridge Christian 28, Eastmark 24
- Safford 28, Empire 6
- San Manuel 38, Superior 0
- Scottsdale Prep 55, Santa Rita 6
- St. David 60, Duncan 6
- Sunnyside 20, Phoenix South Mountain 14
- Vista Grande 63, Cholla 12
- Walden Grove 28, Catalina Foothills 27
- Willcox 48, San Tan Foothills 14
- Willow Canyon 42, Flowing Wells 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
- San Carlos vs. Tombstone, ccd.
And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:
- Anthem Prep 56, Mountainside 0
- Arete-Mesa Prep 47, Scottsdale Coronado 12
- Basha 45, Perry 6
- Ben Franklin 31, Combs 14
- Bradshaw Mountain 39, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 0
- Brawley, Calif. 49, Yuma Cibola 8
- Buckeye 29, Northwest Christian 27
- Bullhead City Mohave 43, Paradise Honors 22
- Cactus 49, West Point 0
- Calexico, Calif. 21, Yuma 12
- Casa Verde 35, Peoria 21
- Chandler 17, Cherry Creek, Colo. 7
- Chandler Hamilton 23, Casteel High School 13
- Chandler Valley Christian 49, Gilbert Christian 8
- Cottonwood Mingus 45, Youngker High School 0
- Desert Edge 58, Avondale Westview 0
- Douglas 24, Bisbee 21
- El Mirage Dysart 39, Glendale Prep 18
- Flagstaff 48, Phoenix Washington 0
- Fort Defiance Window Rock 30, Sanders Valley 8
- Gilbert Highland 30, Phoenix Pinnacle 22
- Gilbert Mesquite 20, Gilbert 0
- Glendale Deer Valley 33, Chandler Seton 28
- Glendale Mountain Ridge 75, Betty Fairfax High School 22
- Glendale O'Connor 43, Tolleson 6
- Heber Mogollon 60, Mayer 0
- Joseph City 52, Desert Heights Prep 30
- Kayenta Monument Valley 41, Ganado 6
- Kearny Ray 40, Cicero Preparatory Academy 34
- Lakeside Blue Ridge 28, San Tan Charter 26
- Laveen Chavez 55, Tempe McClintock 12
- Lee Williams High School 28, Lake Havasu 21
- Liberty 42, Boulder Creek 6
- Maricopa 7, Mesa Skyline 5
- Mesa Dobson 61, Phoenix Alhambra 7
- Mesa Mountain View 21, Valley Vista 0
- Mesa Red Mountain 41, Mesa 3
- Mesa Westwood 55, Paradise Valley 12
- Parker 34, Wickenburg 28
- Peoria Centennial 13, Goodyear Millenium 12
- Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 52, Phoenix Christian 0
- Phoenix Browne 55, Phoenix Maryvale 6
- Phoenix Central 21, West Point 19
- Phoenix Greenway 26, Phoenix Thunderbird 10
- Phoenix Horizon 24, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 15
- Phoenix Mountain Pointe 26, Phoenix Brophy 23
- Phoenix North Canyon 58, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 6
- Phoenix Sunnyslope 33, Glendale Ironwood 7
- Phoenix Valley Lutheran 55, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 6
- Pinon 32, Monument Valley, Utah 22
- Prescott 30, Phoenix Camelback 20
- Queen Creek 38, Higley 7
- Raymond S. Kellis 14, Glendale Copper Canyon 13
- Scottsdale Chaparral 27, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 9
- Scottsdale Christian 48, Heritage Academy - Laveen 6
- Scottsdale Notre Dame 30, Corona Del Sol 28
- Scottsdale Saguaro 20, American Leadership-Queen Creek 14
- Sequoia Pathway 62, Highland Prep 16
- Shadow Ridge 41, Canyon View 20
- Show Low 53, Florence 7
- Sierra Linda 34, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 6
- Snowflake 46, Fountain Hills 6
- St John Paul II 51, Phoenix Bourgade 20
- Tempe Marcos de Niza 34, Phoenix Moon Valley 18
- Thatcher 14, Pima 0
- Tonopah Valley 32, Odyssey Institute 15
- Veritas Prep 62, Glendale North Pointe 0
- Williams 62, Bagdad 14
- Winkelman Hayden 42, Lincoln 8
- Yuma Catholic 58, Coolidge 0
- Zuni, N.M. 30, Keams Canyon Hopi 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
- Many Farms vs. Chinle, ccd.
- Rock Point vs. Ganado, ccd.
- Tuba City Greyhills vs. Whiteriver Alchesay, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
