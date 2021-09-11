FRIDAY FOOTBAL FEVER SCOREBOARD (Sep. 10)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 4 of the high school football season here in Arizona. Here are all your scores from games across Southern Arizona:

American Leadership-Gilbert 33, Sabino 21

Amphitheater 42, Sahuarita 27

Apache Junction 35, Canyon del Oro 28

Arcadia 15, Sahuaro 12

Arizona College Preparatory 31, Santa Cruz Valley 28

Baboquivari 24, Ft. Thomas 12

Benson 41, Tanque Verde 0

Catalina Magnet def. Miami, forfeit

Cienega 34, Buena 7

Desert Ridge 31, Ironwood Ridge 0

Desert View 20, Verrado 19

Marana 61, Tempe 0

Nogales 16, Rio Rico 0

Pusch Ridge Christian 28, Eastmark 24

Safford 28, Empire 6

San Manuel 38, Superior 0

Scottsdale Prep 55, Santa Rita 6

St. David 60, Duncan 6

Sunnyside 20, Phoenix South Mountain 14

Vista Grande 63, Cholla 12

Walden Grove 28, Catalina Foothills 27

Willcox 48, San Tan Foothills 14

Willow Canyon 42, Flowing Wells 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

San Carlos vs. Tombstone, ccd.

And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:

Anthem Prep 56, Mountainside 0

Arete-Mesa Prep 47, Scottsdale Coronado 12

Basha 45, Perry 6

Ben Franklin 31, Combs 14

Bradshaw Mountain 39, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 0

Brawley, Calif. 49, Yuma Cibola 8

Buckeye 29, Northwest Christian 27

Bullhead City Mohave 43, Paradise Honors 22

Cactus 49, West Point 0

Calexico, Calif. 21, Yuma 12

Casa Verde 35, Peoria 21

Chandler 17, Cherry Creek, Colo. 7

Chandler Hamilton 23, Casteel High School 13

Chandler Valley Christian 49, Gilbert Christian 8

Cottonwood Mingus 45, Youngker High School 0

Desert Edge 58, Avondale Westview 0

Douglas 24, Bisbee 21

El Mirage Dysart 39, Glendale Prep 18

Flagstaff 48, Phoenix Washington 0

Fort Defiance Window Rock 30, Sanders Valley 8

Gilbert Highland 30, Phoenix Pinnacle 22

Gilbert Mesquite 20, Gilbert 0

Glendale Deer Valley 33, Chandler Seton 28

Glendale Mountain Ridge 75, Betty Fairfax High School 22

Glendale O'Connor 43, Tolleson 6

Heber Mogollon 60, Mayer 0

Joseph City 52, Desert Heights Prep 30

Kayenta Monument Valley 41, Ganado 6

Kearny Ray 40, Cicero Preparatory Academy 34

Lakeside Blue Ridge 28, San Tan Charter 26

Laveen Chavez 55, Tempe McClintock 12

Lee Williams High School 28, Lake Havasu 21

Liberty 42, Boulder Creek 6

Maricopa 7, Mesa Skyline 5

Mesa Dobson 61, Phoenix Alhambra 7

Mesa Mountain View 21, Valley Vista 0

Mesa Red Mountain 41, Mesa 3

Mesa Westwood 55, Paradise Valley 12

Parker 34, Wickenburg 28

Peoria Centennial 13, Goodyear Millenium 12

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 52, Phoenix Christian 0

Phoenix Browne 55, Phoenix Maryvale 6

Phoenix Central 21, West Point 19

Phoenix Greenway 26, Phoenix Thunderbird 10

Phoenix Horizon 24, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 15

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 26, Phoenix Brophy 23

Phoenix North Canyon 58, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 6

Phoenix Sunnyslope 33, Glendale Ironwood 7

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 55, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 6

Pinon 32, Monument Valley, Utah 22

Prescott 30, Phoenix Camelback 20

Queen Creek 38, Higley 7

Raymond S. Kellis 14, Glendale Copper Canyon 13

Scottsdale Chaparral 27, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 9

Scottsdale Christian 48, Heritage Academy - Laveen 6

Scottsdale Notre Dame 30, Corona Del Sol 28

Scottsdale Saguaro 20, American Leadership-Queen Creek 14

Sequoia Pathway 62, Highland Prep 16

Shadow Ridge 41, Canyon View 20

Show Low 53, Florence 7

Sierra Linda 34, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 6

Snowflake 46, Fountain Hills 6

St John Paul II 51, Phoenix Bourgade 20

Tempe Marcos de Niza 34, Phoenix Moon Valley 18

Thatcher 14, Pima 0

Tonopah Valley 32, Odyssey Institute 15

Veritas Prep 62, Glendale North Pointe 0

Williams 62, Bagdad 14

Winkelman Hayden 42, Lincoln 8

Yuma Catholic 58, Coolidge 0

Zuni, N.M. 30, Keams Canyon Hopi 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Many Farms vs. Chinle, ccd.

Rock Point vs. Ganado, ccd.

Tuba City Greyhills vs. Whiteriver Alchesay, ccd.

