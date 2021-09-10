Trejo has the look of his UA dad

TUCSON (KVOA) - The first Friday Football Fever Computer Revival Player of the Week award for 2021 goes to Amphitheater running back Francisco "Kiko" Trejo.

For the second straight year Trejo dominated in helping the Panthers beat rival Flowing Wells.

The senior ran for 237 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns in a 27-24 victory over the Caballeros.

It was the second 200-yard rushing game of his prep career. The first came in 2020 when Amphi beat Flowing Wells. Trejo ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns that night thus giving him 447 yards and seven touchdowns in two rival games against the kids from the west side of Prince Road

Kiko Trejo is averaging 143 yards rushing in his last five games dating back to last season

Trejo first appeared on the varsity level as a freshman in 2018. He had his first 100-yard rushing game as a sophomore when he ran for 110 yards on just five carries in a 2019 season-opening win over Buckeye.

He is the son Arizona Wildcats running back Leo Mills, who was on Dick Tomey's last three teams at UA. Mills, who passed away in 2020, ran for 905 yards and six touchdowns during the 1999, 2000 and 2001 seasons.

Trejo hopes to run for over 3,000 yards in his final campaign with Amphi.

