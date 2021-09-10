FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Determan and Benson bury Tanque Verde

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Brok Determan ran for two scores and threw for another as Benson won their first game of the season on the field blowing out Tanque Verde 41-0 Friday night in a game that was played at Cienega High School.

The Bobcats (2-1) were handed a forfeit win in Week 3 after Santa Rita was unable to string together enough players to play their scheduled contest against Benson.

Tanque Verde (1-2) playing with their third-string quarterback Lucas Franklin, due to injuries to top two signal-callers Brendan Ganem and Grayson Bradshaw, could not generate any offense for a second consecutive week.

Willcox shutout the Hawks 17-0 last week to hand Jay Dobyns his first loss as a head coach after four straight wins over two seasons.

Jace Barney and Gabe Osuna had touchdown runs in the first half to spot Benson to a 14-0 halftime lead.

Brok Determan (7) is hoping his senior season results in a state championship for his dad and longtime Benson coach Chris Determan

Determan hit Devin Bowling on a 25-yard strike in the third quarter to put the Bobcats 20-0. The senior had touchdown runs of three and 23 yards to turn the game into a rout in the fourth quarter. Bowling returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown to finish the scoring for Benson.

The Bobcats have now beaten Tanque Verde six straight times.

Benson advanced to the Conference 2A state championship game last season where they lost to Santa Cruz Valley 42-7. It was the second title game appearance of Chris Determan's 19-year tenure as head coach at the school.

Benson host Phoenix’s NFL YET (Youth Education Town) Academy on September 17. Tanque Verde hopes to christen their new homefield next Friday night against Tombstone.

TVHS is getting that new field courtesy of the Arizona Cardinals but the excess rain experienced in Southern Arizona this summer has slowed the process of the field being ready for play. That is why Friday night’s game was contested at Cienega High School.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.