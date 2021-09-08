Skip to Content

UArizona adds 2 games vs Hawaii for future football schedule

HONOLULU (KVOA) - Arizona's football team has added another game in Hawaii set for Aug. 24, 2029.   The Two teams will also face off in Tucson in 2025 (on Aug. 30).

Arizona last battled it out with Hawaii in 2019.  It was a last-second loss that saw Khalil Tate get tackled just one yard short of the endzone on what would have been the game-tying touchdown.

Hawaii and the University of Arizona have played six times. The Wildcats have a 3-1 record against the Rainbow Warriors at Arizona Stadium. 

