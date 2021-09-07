UArizona’s Berryhill making name as receiver, on special teams

TUCSON (KVOA) - Former Mountain View High School standout Stanley Berryhill III has been impressing the coaching staff at the University of Arizona.

He also had his chance to impress fans at a national level through his strong performance against BYU in Arizona's season opener.

Stan Berryhill recorded 12 receptions for 10d yards. Both statistics are a career-high.

"It was a great environment and fun to do," said Berryhill.

Apart from all the big plays and yards after the catch that Berryhill racked up, he was on the field -nonstop- by taking part on special teams as the punt returner, and, being one of the gunners on the punt team.

"What brings longevity in the NFL from what I hear is special teams, so I take pride in being on special teams and helping the team in any way I can," he said.

That was certainly evident after Arizona's defense broke through with a safety against BYU in the third quarter.

Even defensive standouts like linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. gave credit to "Stan-the-man."

"The play by stan started the punt, getting it down at the one. That there made it all happen, without that play by Stan, none of it happens," said Hodge.

Hodge is talking about Berryhill's hussle on the punt to get a hand on the ball as it went out of bounce and pin the Cougars on the one-yard line.

Without that hussle, there wouldn't have been a safety.

Offensive Coordinator Brennan Carroll said Berryhill, "[is] in fantastic shape. Coach TO has done a great job with these guys."

Berryhill added, "I just got a motor. I play with a chip on my shoulder so I'm always on go regardless of the situation of the game, and if I get tired, I try to push through it until I can't go anymore."