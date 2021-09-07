Ramirez set to making Tucson boxing debut

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The latest member of Tucson's Ramirez boxing family will make his professional hometown debut Friday night at Casino del Sol AVA Amphitheater.

18-year old Jose Ramirez will fight Miguel Ceballos on an undercard of the Oscar Valdez-Robson Conceicao WBC World Super Featherweight Championship bout.

Ramirez is the third of four brothers in the Tucson boxing family that includes older sibling Jensen and younger brother Jason. Jensen is also an renowned local tattoo artist.

Jose Ramirez fights under the nickname "Fosforito" (Photo courtesy: Givan Studio)

The Star Academic High School senior has been boxing since he was eight years old. He was ranked as high as No. 8 in the country in his weight class as an amateur and turned pro in July down in Mexico, winning his initial fight with a first round knockout.

Ramirez has come along way to just get to this point. He batted kidney disease as a child. He had to adhere to strict diet to overcome the disease but doctors cleared him to resume normal activities at age 14.

Doors to the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol open at 1:30 p.m. on Sept, 10. First bell is at 2:30.

