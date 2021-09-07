Pima soccer, Salpointe grad awarded Player of Week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College women’s soccer sophomore goalkeeper Angelina Amparano was awarded the first Chapman Automotive Aztecs Player of the Week.

Amparano, a Salpointe alum, helped the lady Aztecs start the season with a 3-0 record and secured two straight shutouts. Pima has outscored its opponents 13-1 to start the season.

Amparano is the team captain as she hosted a team dinner, and organized the locker room for her teammates. She serviced the community by making sandwiches for the homeless during the summer.

This award will be open to all Pima student-athletes. It will be based on their athletic achievement, leadership among the coaches and peers and service to the community.

Representatives from Pima Athletics and Chapman Automotive will organize nominations and make the selections.