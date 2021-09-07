Skip to Content

Pima soccer, Salpointe grad awarded Player of Week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College women’s soccer sophomore goalkeeper Angelina Amparano was awarded the first Chapman Automotive Aztecs Player of the Week.

Amparano, a Salpointe alum, helped the lady Aztecs start the season with a 3-0 record and secured two straight shutouts. Pima has outscored its opponents 13-1 to start the season.

Amparano is the team captain as she hosted a team dinner, and organized the locker room for her teammates. She serviced the community by making sandwiches for the homeless during the summer.

This award will be open to all Pima student-athletes. It will be based on their athletic achievement, leadership among the coaches and peers and service to the community.

Representatives from Pima Athletics and Chapman Automotive will organize nominations and make the selections.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

