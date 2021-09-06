TUCSON (KVOA) - The Jedd Fisch Era of Arizona Wildcats football began on Saturday night with what many are calling a promising 24-16 loss to the BYU Cougars at the Good Sam's Kickoff Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wildcat Breakdown: BYU

Promising because the Wildcats trailed 21-3 in the second half but fought their way back into the game and had several shots to tie the game in the 4th quarter. Still it was the 13th straight loss for the program overall.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) dive into the quarterback play of Gunner Cruz, a key adjustment that the offense made to spark the run game, the variety of looks shown by defensive coordinator Don Brown, what Jalen Harris can do to improve his ability to contain the edge and whether or not more should be expected of place-kicker Lucas Havrisik.

This is the 10th anniversary season of Wildcat Breakdown and 3rd on News 4 Tucson KVOA. Kelly and Howell, a local strength and conditioning coach, began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

Gunner Cruz completed 76% of his passes for 336 yards and a 141 quarterback rating in his first collegiate start for Arizona (Photo courtesy: ESPN)

