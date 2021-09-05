Aguilera nets brace in Arizona Soccer’s 3-2 win over Northridge

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Jill Aguilera scored her first two goals of the season as Arizona Soccer beat Cal State Northridge 3-2 to earn a split at the Sun Devil Desert Classic

The Wildcats (2-2-0) got back-to-back goals early in the first half from Aguilera and freshman Desiree Foster to take a quick 2-0 lead over the Matadors.

UA outshot CSUN 21-10. Goalkeeper Hope Hisey had four saves, increasing her total to 16 on the season.

Aguilera scored again in the 36th minute, the two goals are the 25th and 26th of her career moving her into third place in program history in career goals (26). It's the seventh brace for the senior at UA.

Gianna Christiansen had a pair of assists.

The Wildcats will head back to Tucson to host Texas Tech (Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. MST) and Nebraska (Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. MST) at Mulcahy Stadium.

UA SOCCER CAREER GOALS

(32) Mallory Miller (02-05)

(29) Gabi Stoian (14-17)

(26) Jill Aguilera (17-21)

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.