FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Pusch Ridge Christian finishes strong for 2nd straight win

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pusch Ridge Christian Academy has been tested in each of their first two games. The Lions have passed both tests.

PRCA beat Walden Grove Friday night 27-15 in their home opener played at Mountain View High School due to turf damage at the Lions homefield.

This is expected to be the only home game Pusch Rudge Christian will have to play on a neutral site.

The Lions (2-0) stepped down to Conference 2A in their first game in Week 2 and had to come from behind to beat a talented Benson team 34-21.

This time PRCA stepped up in hosting the Conference 4A Red Wolves and snapped a two-game losing streak against Walden Grove.

One thing the Lions have showed this season is an ability to close games.

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy looks built for another state run in Conference 3A

Pusch Ridge Christian has scored 32 fourth quarter points in their opening two wins.

Ryan Fontaine threw a pair of touchdown passes including a 77-yarder to sophomore Bubba Mustain early in the fourth quarter that broke a 15-15 tie.

Hayden Hallett played in his first game of the season and threw a touchdown pass to Cody Rafacz.

Javier Grajeda’s five-yard touchdown run with just under a minute to play iced the game.

Walden Grove got rushing touchdowns from running back Matthew Enriquez and quarterback Jason Stevens.

The Red Wolves (0-1) will play their second game of the season next Friday night at Catalina Foothills while Pusch Ridge Christian hits the road for Mesa Eastmark.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.