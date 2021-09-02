UArizona football chimes in on BYU before heading to Vegas

UArizona football chimes in on BYU before heading to VegasNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - With Pac-12 teams such as Utah and Arizona State opening their seasons on a Thursday night, the Wildcats are still being as patient as they can as Coach Jedd Fisch and the University of Arizona preps for the opener in Las Vegas against BYU.
The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Here are some of the "game themes" and "fun facts" for Arizona's first game in the Coach Jedd Fisch era.
- Arizona coaches are 19-10-2 all-time in their first game as head coach.
- Arizona is 83-27-5 all-time in season openers and has faced the Cougars nine other times in the season opener. The Wildcats are 4-4-1 all time vs. BYU in the season opener.
- The last time Arizona and BYU faced off in the season opener, the Cougars came away victorious with a score of 28-23 in Tucson to kick off the 2018 season.
- Head coach Jedd Fisch announced in his weekly press conference that both Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer will share the quarterback duties in week one vs. BYU. Cruz, who arrived on campus for spring ball, will be making his first official appearance for Arizona while Plummer played in three games last season with one start against Colorado.
- Arizona returns 33 different players who have started at least one game for the Wildcats in their career. Donovan Laie leads the way with 29 career starts. Laie, who has started every game of his career, could become the ninth offensive lineman to have started 30 or more consecutive games since Arizona began tracking game-by-game starters in 1993.
- Head coach Jedd Fisch brought in 17 FBS transfers to Tucson, with some of them arriving for spring practice and the rest during the summer/fall. Of those 16 transfers, they combined to start 81 games at their previous schools