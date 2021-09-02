UArizona football chimes in on BYU before heading to Vegas

TUCSON (KVOA) - With Pac-12 teams such as Utah and Arizona State opening their seasons on a Thursday night, the Wildcats are still being as patient as they can as Coach Jedd Fisch and the University of Arizona preps for the opener in Las Vegas against BYU.

The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Here are some of the "game themes" and "fun facts" for Arizona's first game in the Coach Jedd Fisch era.